New GA law will help mobile home park landlords, tenants

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A recently passed Georgia law will soon help mobile home park landlords and tenants rid their neighborhoods of blight.
House Bill 381 will now allow landlords and tenants to go through a process for classification of abandoned mobile homes to get them removed off of property.
Darrel Ealum, a former state representative and mobile home park owner, said this bill will make a huge impact in the Albany community. He said getting rid of these vacant mobile homes will not let them be used for crime or drugs.
“What this bill did is develop a very simple structure where the land owner and the local governments together, your cities, county government can work together get control of these old abandoned homes and get rid of them. Get them to the dump and have them torn down," explained Ealum.
The bill took two years to pass and will be effective starting in May of this year.
