Public Meeting to be held over Columbus Government Center updates

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state of the Columbus Government Center has been under scrutiny for a while now and it looks like a solution may soon be under way.
What might that solution be? Well, that’s where the City of Columbus is asking for the public’s help.
The City plans to hold 3 public meetings to discuss ideas and options for the future of the building. Here’s a list of when and where you can attend:
- 2/11/19- The CSC Building Council Chambers at 4:00 PM
- 2/12/19- The Salvation Army Community Center at 5:30 PM
- 2/18/19- The Faith Worship Center at 5:30 PM
The city has already outlined some of their own ideas. One option includes demolishing the two wings and renovating the tower. Another proposes completely rebuilding all three on the same grounds. Option three would take all government center activities to a new location.
This move comes after a year of problems from the building. Just a few weeks ago traces of asbestos were found on multiple floors of the Center and last summer saw the bursting of three different pipes that caused massive damage and shutdowns.
The Columbus Government Center was originally built in the 1970s.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their cell phones as they will be used for voting purposes.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.