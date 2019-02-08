Second affordable housing subdivision coming to Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Tucker Heights, a new subdivision with seven affordable homes, is coming soon to northwest Auburn.
The City of Auburn is partnering with the North Auburn Housing Development Corporation to turn the empty lot into Auburn’s second affordable housing subdivision for low-to-moderate-income families.
Each home will have three bedrooms, two baths and comparable lot sizes to other homes in the area, and city officials say that they’re already getting calls on how residents can meet the application qualifications.
“They need to meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income limits,' said Alfred Davis Sr., Auburn Community Services Director. "That’s a significant requirement. Then they also need to secure financing for at least 80 percent of the cost of the house, which means they would need to have at least a relationship with a bank where they could get 80 percent of the house financed.
Davis said the city does a second mortgage for about 20 percent, but "they each need to have a $500 minimum down payment.”
Construction is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2019.
Auburn has built 143 new homes for first-time homeowners over the years, including the 29 homes in the Northwest Village affordable housing subdivision that were constructed in 2006.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.