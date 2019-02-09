Traxxas Monster Truck Tour stops in Columbus for 2 weekend shows

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for two shows this weekend.
Organizers say they have transformed the Civic Center bringing in almost 850 yards of dirt. There will be trucks flying and even transforming robots.
"Just come on out and enjoy the show with us,” said Jason Ellis, announcer for the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour. “It’s going to be a blast. We've got Go from Full Throttle Saloon's going to be here announcing with me. We've got the track crew, we've got the monsters, we've got the robots. You never know what you're going to see here at the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour."
The trucks have travelled all over the United States and have even been to China.
Doors open for the first show at noon and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. The second show is at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.