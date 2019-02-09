West Central GA field rep. for Sen. David Perdue visits Warm Springs, GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Senator David Perdue’s West Central Georgia field representative visited Warms Springs, Georgia on Friday.
Kathy Burns met with a group of veterans to discuss issues such as medical and financial questions. Along with veteran affairs, there were also discussions about people obtaining visas and passports, filing Social Security claims, and navigating federal agencies.
“As a military spouse, our veterans are really near and dear to me. That really is what brings the passion for in assisting them,” said Burns.
Perdue has field representatives located across the state who are available to meet with Georgians who may not otherwise be able to visit his Atlanta office.
