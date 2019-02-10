Chattahoochee Circuit Judge inducted into Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley are gathering together to celebrate a great year and many great local figures. One such honoree is a man who has shown unwavering support of the Boys and Girls Club since his own childhood.
Judge Joey M. Loudermilk is this year’s Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame Inductee.
The honorable Judge Loudermilk currently serves as Judge of the Juvenile Court of Georgia’s Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. He is also well known in the community for his leadership and dedication.
Those who know him describe Loudermilk as “a bright light” and a “shining example” to local youths. However, his connection to the club runs deeper than that. Loudermilk was even a member of the North Columbus Boys Club as a child.
Loudermilk graduated from Hardaway High School in Columbus in 1971 and from Georgia State University in 1975. He went on to received his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1978.
Loudermilk then spent the next 31 years at Aflac serving as General Counsel, Executive Vice President, and Corporate Secretary.
Loudermilk also owns Turntime Farms in Ellerslie, Georgia. Plus, a library in Harris County bears he and his wife’s name, honoring them for their community influence.
Judge Loudermilk and his wife of 45 years, the former Ramona Lewis, are active members of Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie where they teach a Sunday school class. He and Ramona have 6 children and ten grandchildren who are immensely proud of them.
