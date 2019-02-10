Georgia receives F on Gun Safety Report Card

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The annual Gun Law Scorecard grades are in and the state of Georgia didn’t do very well.
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence recently released the latest edition of its Annual Gun Law Scorecard, and they found that Georgia received an “F" or failing grade for 2018.
This comprehensive, 50-state analysis evaluates and ranks each state based on its gun laws and gun-related violence rates.
In 2018, Georgia moderately strengthened its gun laws by making it a crime to intentionally provide firearms to people with certain criminal convictions. However, experts say the state still has a long way to go.
Experts say some of the many ways Georgia could raise its grade include passing universal background checks, restricting domestic abusers from accessing guns, and enacting an extreme risk protection order law.
In 2017, 109 people died each day from gun violence, resulting in almost 40,000 total gun deaths. This represents the third straight year of rising gun deaths in America.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.