LaGrange man murdered after giving ride to unknown robbers

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been shot and killed after he and acquaintance attempted to give a ride to two men they did not know were robbers.
James Jake Ponder and an acquaintance were in the area of Troup St. on Feb. 9 when they gave two men a ride.
While driving, the suspects, who had just gotten into the vehicle, attempted to rob the victims.
Ponder was shot during the attempted robbery before the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.
The acquaintance then drove Ponder to the emergency room at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The exact location of the shooting is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspects in this case are asked to call LaGrange police at (706) 833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
