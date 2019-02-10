New sports complex opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, athletes from across the city gathered as owners held a grand opening for the new Columbus Sports and Training Complex.
The new 12,000 sq. ft. facility will offer a variety of sports programs and workshops for area youths.
Along with sports classes they will also offer weight training, conditioning, and aerobics.
The new building features a universal sports court, indoor turf, batting cages, aerobics rooms, and more.
The complex is located inside the Business Center at 5765 Miller Court in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.