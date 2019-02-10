Wet Start To The Week!

Thick cloud cover and the occasional shower look likely to start Monday, with the potential for more passing showers later Monday afternoon with southerly winds pushing in a warm & moist air mass into the area. Wouldn't be surprised at all if we got to 70F tomorrow, with mid-70's possible south of Columbus if more sunshine than forecasted occurs. Cold front will push in bringing a line of thunderstorms through the area Tuesday PM. Current data doesn't support severe weather. Wednesday looks sunny & cool with highs in the low 60s, with nighttime lows in the 30s. Clouds will be back for Valentines Day, with a stray evening shower. Strong cold front will move in for Friday bringing more rain and storms. Once again, data doesn't support severe weather at this time. Good news is that next weekend looks dry, however it will be on the chilly side.