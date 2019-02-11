Support floods in for burned dog Tommie, whose wounds are getting worse

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A dog that was set on fire at Abner Clay Park on Sunday continues to be treated here at the Virginia Veterinary Center on West Cary Street.
Unfortunately, Richmond Animal Care and Control says Tommie’s burns are getting worse before they get better, and said that there is a chance that Tommie may not survive.
The shelter is hopeful he will make it and said tons of support has come in since the story was first shared Monday. The RACC reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Tommie’s burning has risen to $10,000.
RACC says it has received so many donations, that Tommie’s vet bills may be covered in full, but that any sort of donation is still welcome for the thousands of other animals that need treatment. Any donations received for Tommie that are beyond what is needed for his care will go toward other emergency cases. You can donate to the shelter here.
The sympathy for Tommie extends all the way to Richmond City Hall.
City Councilwoman Kim Gray said she has been working with Richmond Police to put more security at Abner Clay Park, and that the chief will be utilizing grants funds to put more cameras in place. Gray said the park has been a part of her life for years, and that she was taken back knowing that someone could be capable of such cruelty.
“Anyone who’s this cruel to animals is a pretty depraved individual, and it’s scary to think that they’re walking around among us,” Gray said.
The councilwoman says she’s been putting forth efforts to get more security cameras in place, and is now working with police to help prevent future incidents like Tommie’s.
Tommie, a male pit bull, was burned over more than 40 percent of his body after being tied to a fence post and covered in a flammable liquid. RACC has set up a reward fund to capture the person who did it. Witnesses said a man wearing multiple layers of pants was seen running from the area towards Belvidere Street.
Put REWARD in the notes field to have your money go toward that fund.
Christie Chipps Peters of RACC says firefighters from Engine 5, which is nearby the park, quickly rushed over to put out the flames.
“They literally opened their bay doors and saw him on fire and ran across the street with their fire extinguishers," she said.
Tommie is on a catheter, and his injuries are obstructing even basic functions.
“He doesn’t want to eat because the inside of his mouth is burned so severely," Chipps Peters said. “This one just sort of takes it to a different level of cruelty. There’s just such an evil component to it that’s so senseless.”
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
