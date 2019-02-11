Florida man convicted of 2016 Opelika murder in a Lee Co. courtroom

By Alex Jones | February 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 6:42 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A Florida man has been found guilty of an Opelika murder that happened in 2016.

Stanley Lee Davis of Jacksonville, Florida was found guilty of the murder of 57-year-old Sandra Revells on Feb. 8, 2019.

Revells was found unresponsive on the floor of her home by her daughter in February 2016.

An initial investigation found that Davis was Revells’ live-in boyfriend and was the primary suspect in her murder.

He was arrested in Jacksonville, FL in January 2018 and extradited to Lee County in early February of the same year.

The jury selection portion of Davis’ trial began on Monday, Feb. 4 and the jury only deliberated for an hour and a half before rendering a guilty verdict, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28 at 11:00 a.m.

