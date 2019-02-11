Florida man convicted of 2016 Opelika murder in a Lee Co. courtroom

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A Florida man has been found guilty of an Opelika murder that happened in 2016.
Stanley Lee Davis of Jacksonville, Florida was found guilty of the murder of 57-year-old Sandra Revells on Feb. 8, 2019.
An initial investigation found that Davis was Revells’ live-in boyfriend and was the primary suspect in her murder.
The jury selection portion of Davis’ trial began on Monday, Feb. 4 and the jury only deliberated for an hour and a half before rendering a guilty verdict, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28 at 11:00 a.m.
