GA ranked among states with best dating scene, AL not so lucky in love, new study shows

(WTVM) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, a new study looks at which states are the best and worst for singles looking to find love.
Georgia ranked relatively high, coming in at spot 14, while Alabama found themselves holding up the lower portion of the list in the 43rd spot, according to the study done by WalletHub.
The survey looked at each of the fifty states in three categories: dating opportunities, dating economics and romance and fun. Each state earned a ranking in each category based on several subcategories. Their average ranking then determined where they fell in the list.
In addition, Alabama came in 46th in the subcategories for fewest online dating opportunities, which tied them with Louisiana, and fewest mobile dating apps.
If you’re looking for love in either Georgia or Alabama, it may be best to head just a little south as Florida took home the stop spot.
Singles should avoid West Virginia as they rounded out the list in last place.
