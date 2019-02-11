Georgia lawmakers consider bill that would eliminate state tax on military retirements

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Georgia’s military retirees could soon see more money in their pockets.
Lawmakers are considering House Bill 7 - a bill that would eliminate the state’s income tax on military retirements to attract and retain more retirees.
People in areas like Chatham and Liberty counties say they are all for this bill. Both counties have more than 2,000 military retirees. Many of these veterans are currently working in other fields.
The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce says military retirees help attract new employers to the area.
The chamber's chief executive officer says companies are looking for a strong work force and having an area with a big military presence is always a plus.
"Yes, it makes a difference for a workforce. They want to know that we have a stable workforce and that we do have folks to pull from. So, the Army has placed various programs and the community has to help transition these soldiers. The more we can keep of them, the better off we are," said Leah Poole, CEO, Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.
Right now, House Bill 7 is being discussed within the state’s House of Representatives. It could soon move to the state senate. If the bill gets signed this year by Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia would join other states like South Carolina and Florida who do not tax military retirements.
