Troup County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away after battle with illness

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A long-time Sheriff K-9 in Troup County has passed away after losing a battle to several medical issues.
Sheriff K-9 Biko was a Dutch Shepherd trained in narcotics detection, apprehension and tracking.
He served alongside Lieutenant Nathan Taylor since he was two years old until he passed away on Feb. 8 at Lt. Taylor’s home.
K-9 Biko was responsible for capturing suspects, recovering missing people and seizing millions of dollars of illegal narcotics and drugs.
After several medical illnesses came up, Biko retired from active service on Jan. 18.
“We are certainly grateful for the over 18 years of service Biko gave to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office assisting in the fight against illegal drugs and the recovery of lost and missing persons,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff, “he will be missed by all.”
