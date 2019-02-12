Columbus City Council gives emergency grant for shower repairs at Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The showers at the Muscogee County Jail need major repairs due to extensive water damage and the Columbus City Council is granting the money to take care of them.
There are 36 showers in the South Tower and various repairs have been attempted but Sheriff Donna Tompkins says nothing has been successful in stopping water leakage.
“There’s been some leaks from the showers. I guess the water gets underneath the grout and is then draining down,” said Sheriff Tompkins.
The new plan is to now completely demolish the showers all the way down to the concrete and to put down waterproof flooring.
The money will allow new tile with grout to be used while plumbing and drain lines will be inspected and replaced.
Mayor Skip Henderson is calling the emergency funding a must.
“I toured the jail and the sheriff is doing an amazing job with some substandard conditions over there and if we don’t get that fixed we are going to run into a real problem with the shower pans and with the way the water is getting down into the walls,” said Mayor Henderson.
The project will include work in the stockade to allow for housing of the inmates until showers are repaired.
“In order for us to get the other construction done we are going to need to utilize that space again,” said Sheriff Tompkins.
The project will cost a total of $700,000 which will also cover any unexpected plumbing and repairs.
