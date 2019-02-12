Columbus community vote to move government center to new location at public forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A majority of people who attended a public forum would like to see the Columbus Government Center move to a new location.
The community vote on the future of the government center building happened at the Citizens Service Center on Monday evening.
This comes after a number of problems in recent months including flooding and reported asbestos.
“I don’t know what I think should happen yet. I want to see what they have in mind and what they can do to improve upon it. The flooding issue last year and times before has been traumatic to our government system and our government system as well,” says Columbus resident Mary Garcia.
Monday’s forum is one of three meetings between city officials and the Columbus community. Those in attendance were given an option to vote on one of four proposals.
The first option is a complete demolition of the wings and garage, a new judicial center and parking garage, and renovating the tower for city administration.
The second option would be starting over from scratch on the existing site. It would be a complete demolition of the tower, wings and garage on the existing site. It would include a new judicial center, new administration building, and new parking garage.
The third option is demolition of the tower, the wings and garage. The option would also include a new judicial center with a broader footprint and fewer stories, a new judicial parking garage and a new city administration building on a new site to be determined by the city.
The last option is to move all existing functions of the government center to a new site to be determined by the city. It also includes a new judicial center and new city administration building.
”The majority of those in attendance today think that we should consider a different site rather than staying on the current site. They see the current site as valuable real estate to be use for a different purpose,” says City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
Those attending the meeting used their smart phone to vote on an option. There’s another public forum Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Savation Army Community Center at 5:30 p.m.
