Harris County Board of Education proposes building a new middle school

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Harris County Board of Education presented its case for a new middle school Monday night.
The plan would build a new, two-story middle school behind Harris County High School. Officials say the 60-year-old current middle school building is past its expected lifespan and is causing issues when updating things such as internet and security.
Instead of renovating the current building, the board is focusing on a long-term solution for the school district.
“We are looking for a 50-year solution to provide an educational facility for students well into the 21st Century,” said Justin Finney, Harris County School District assistant superintendent.
Officials estimate the new building will cost between $25 and $30 million. They expect to get state funding of about $9 million in the summer of next year. Later this year, they will present a more detailed look of how the rest of the building will be funded through options like a SPLOST or millage rate.
