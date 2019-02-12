Man with potential medical issues reported missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man with potential medical issues has been reported missing and police are asking for the community’s help locating him.
37-year-old Terrance Hopkins was last seen on Feb. 9 in the area of Amos St. and Brown Ave.
He was wearing blue pants and a blue hoodie. He is 5′7″ and approximately 130 pounds.
Police also say the medical issues he may have need to be addressed.
Hopkins is known to frequent the Columbus Public Library on Macon Rd.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.