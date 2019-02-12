Phenix City police looking for man wanted in theft investigation

By Alex Jones | February 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:02 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City are releasing surveillance photos of a man believed to be part of a theft investigation in the hopes someone will be able to identify him.

Police say the man can be seen walking through the store with DeWalt power tools in his shopping cart.

The suspect is wanted in question for the theft.

Anyone with information on his identity or his whereabouts are asked to call investigators with Phenix City police at (334) 448-2819.

