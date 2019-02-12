Severe Risk is Over, but Showers May Linger; Cooler by Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A line of powerful rain and storms brought wind damage to parts of the area on Tuesday, but thankfully the severe weather threat is over and the rain will be moving out as we head into Tuesday night. When we get you ready for Wednesday, look for a chill in the morning with lows down in the 30s. Skies should become mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we take you into Valentine's Day, clouds will be increasing with highs in the mid 60s, but we expect the day to be dry. For Friday and the weekend, expect a 30-40% coverage of rain with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday will feature a brief cool-down with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with a 30% coverage of showers. The wettest days in our extended forecast will be NEXT Tuesday and Wednesday with a good chance of rain both days - and we'll have to monitor for the possibility of some storms in the mix as well.