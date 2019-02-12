Shots fired on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, striking several vehicles near Elizabeth Canty Homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several vehicles were struck by bullets after shots were fired on Cusseta Road Monday evening.
Cars that were parked along the road near Elizabeth Canty Homes were left with multiple bullet holes. Police say there were two cars hit by gunfire. One woman who owns one of the vehicles hit by the gunfire said she normally sits in the car to think and reflect, but it glad she didn’t on Monday night.
“Why are you shooting? If I was in that car I would’ve gotten hurt. My daughter just said my mom is known for sitting in the car and being out there for a minute. They said good thing you weren’t out there,” explained Jackie Clark.
Columbus police say no injuries were reported in this shooting, but they are continuing their investigation.
Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.