Strong Storms Possible Later Today

Primary focus is the line of strong thunderstorms expected to roll through the Valley today. Storm Prediction Center has expanded the marginal risk area (Level 1 of 5) into the rest of the Valley. Main threat is damaging wind gusts as this line quickly pushes through, though a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Timing for the worst weather is 12PM-4PM. There will be lingering showers for the rest of the evening hours with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Wednesday starts cold with temps in the 30s, bright sunshine will warm us up into the lower 60s! Valentines Day looks partly cloudy, with rain chances returning Friday & beyond.