Suspect named in LaGrange murder after man gives strangers a ride

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A teenage suspect has been named in the shooting death of a man after he gave two strangers a ride.
17-year-old Travis McFarland has been identified as being involved in the murder of James Jake Ponder on Feb. 9.
Warrants have been issued for McFarland’s arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Investigation found that Ponder had communicated with individuals about the purchase of a firearm on the night of the incident and was in the area of Troup St. to complete the purchase when he was robbed and killed.
Anyone with information on McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
