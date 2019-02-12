Suspect named in LaGrange murder after man gives strangers a ride

17-year-old Travis McFarland, wanted for murder (Robyn Morgan)
By Alex Jones | February 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:37 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A teenage suspect has been named in the shooting death of a man after he gave two strangers a ride.

17-year-old Travis McFarland has been identified as being involved in the murder of James Jake Ponder on Feb. 9.

Ponder and an acquaintance reportedly gave two men a ride before they attempted to rob him and shot him. He later died from his injuries.

Warrants have been issued for McFarland’s arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigation found that Ponder had communicated with individuals about the purchase of a firearm on the night of the incident and was in the area of Troup St. to complete the purchase when he was robbed and killed.

Anyone with information on McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

