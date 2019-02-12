Valley, AL family recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning; 8 members treated at hospital

VALLEY, AL, (WTVM) - Eight members of an East Alabama family were hospitalized Sunday after carbon monoxide poisoning.
First responders arrived at the scene on 30th Street Sunday afternoon. A family member called the police after her teenager passed out.
Deputy Chief Kerry Pickard said several family members started feeling ill on Saturday.
The family ranged in ages from two years old to the elderly.
Pickard said people need to be careful of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially around this time of year.
“It presents a lot like the flu, so this time of year with it being flu season and cold, sometimes with a sickness, and yesterday was a prime example, they don’t realize what’s going on until it’s too late,” he said.
Other symptoms include nausea, fatigue, and headaches.
A dislodged exhaust pipe connected to the furnace was the cause of the carbon monoxide leak for the family.
“The furnace was combusting up under the house and everything was coming up into the living areas," Pickard said.
Pickard said it’s important to be careful of how you heat your house.
“One thing we see this time of year is people trying to heat their house with ovens," he said. "That’s part of the don’t list. Make sure you have your detectors and make sure you have your furnace and everything checked.”
Pickard said that though the fire department doesn’t carry carbon monoxide detectors, if you purchase one, the fire department will help install it correctly.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.