Basement of Springer Opera House in Columbus floods with more than 3 feet of water

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Workers at one of Columbus’ most well-known landmarks, The Springer Opera House, is dealing with a major flooding in the basement.
Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House, said the basement was filled with more than 3 feet of water Wednesday morning.
The flood waters are also causing the building to lose power.
“They’ve got to pump all of the water out of the Springer Opera House. We are trying to find out where the water is coming from, and how can they stop it, and get both the water and power back on at the Springer,” said Pierce.
Pierce said the basement area is home to the building’s most precious equipment, including electrical, lighting, mechanical, and heating and air systems.
The cause of the flooding has not been determined, but officials believe it could have started with a water main break in front of the building.
Pierce said regardless of the current mess, the shows must go on.
Crews are scrambling as two huge productions are set to begin in the weeks ahead.
“At the Springer Opera House, we do not cancel shows. That is not done. So, part of what we are trying to accomplish here is to figure out what’s happening, and replace some of these damaged systems so we can open 101 Dalmations in the children’s theater next week,” said Pierce.
A number of systems will have to be repaired and replaced. Pierce said they are looking to bring in temporary equipment for the time being.
