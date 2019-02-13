Canopy Restoration Project aims to improve urban forest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An initiative is underway in Columbus to improve the health of the city’s urban forest.
Trees Columbus and its Canopy Restoration Project are partnering with both public and private organizations to enhance and add canopy in the Columbus area.
Healthy urban trees provide environmental, economic, and sociological benefits.
“We’re proud to be a part of it. We acknowledge and recognize how important it is to continue to maintain not just an urban forest, but also a healthy urban forest,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
A partnership with the Columbus Consolidated Government has been made to evaluate the tree canopy’s on public rights-of-ways to establish tree maintenance and planting priorities for healthier urban tree canopy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.