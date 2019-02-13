Chilly yet well-deserved sunshine!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After yesterday’s powerful storms, finally waking up to some quieter and much cooler weather across the Valley for your Wednesday morning. A few lingering clouds in spots, but plentiful sunshine will settle back into the Valley—for the short-term at least.
Highs today will approach the low 60s and drop once again into the 30s for tomorrow morning. More clouds will move back in for Valentine’s Day though, when we embark on a warming trend that will stick around through the weekend with highs well into the 70s by Saturday.
By Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and kicking off a more unsettled pattern, featuring rain chances around 20-30% through Monday and the best rain coverage expect next Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll finetune the possibility for any thunderstorms in the forecast over the coming days, but for now, embrace the sunshine while you can; not much of it around for your Next 9 Days on 9.
