Columbus family speaks out after home invaded as son slept

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Imagine two men invading your home during the wee hours of the morning and you’re home alone asleep?
That’s what happened to Matthew Lewis, 20, of Columbus around 2 a.m. Friday, February 8.
Matthew Lewis said he was awakened when heard the front door open and immediately thought it was his mom returning home from a trip.
“I got out of the bed, of course, to greet my mom and I heard men’s voices. I stopped at the bathroom and waited to hear her voice,” explained Matthew Lewis.
He never heard his mom’s voice. After hearing the front door close, he ran to look out the window and that’s when he said he saw two men leaving their Maplebrook Drive home in a black SUV.
“Then I went to check the security panel and I saw two white men walking in our house, down the hallway and into my mom’s room,” added Matthew Lewis.
The next thing he did was call his mom to alert her of the mind-boggling situation.
Pastor Kayce Lewis of River of Life Church in Asheville, North Carolina said she immediately pulled up the Vivint video on her cell phone from her hotel room and said she couldn’t believe her eyes.
“I’m grateful that my son, although he was in the house, that he had enough wisdom not to come out to engage the intruder because he would have been defenseless, other than his own fists and hands whatever that takes. I’m grateful that God protected us,” said Lewis.
The video shows one man with a suitcase and the other with a backpack in hand using a cellphone flashlight to make their way through seemingly unfamiliar territory. They even took off their shoes and left them at the front door as they canvassed the home.
In less than two minutes, the men are out of the home, but it’s unclear what they took, if anything. Kayce Lewis said she just wants justice.
“Justice looks like finding them and prosecuting them to the fullest extent. Because had I been in the bed and they were armed, you would have been celebrating my funeral or my children’s funeral— not me having an interview with you,” said Lewis.
Columbus police are investigating the incident, dusting for fingerprints—days after the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Security experts said there are ways to make your home safer.
“Examine your front door for potential weaknesses. Use timers and TVs to fool burglars into thinking your home is occupied. Be mindful of windows and sliding glass doors,” said a security expert.
