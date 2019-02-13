Columbus police investigating multiple trailer thefts totaling more than $5K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is releasing surveillance photos showing two men believed to be responsible for multiple trailer thefts in the area.
The incident reportedly occurred at TurfScapes in the 100 block of Gateway Ct.
Police say two males drove to the scene in a 2012-2015 silver Honda Pilot with a black piece of paper covering the tag before stealing three trailers.
The suspects reportedly stole:
- A 12 foot flatbed Textrailer worth $1,000.00
- A 12 ft single axel homemade flatbed trailer worth $1,500.00
- A 16 ft double axel flatbed trailer worth $2,500.00
The driver of the vehicle has a medium build and stands between 5′11″ and 6′2″ and has short dark hair. He was wearing a black long sleeve pullover shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.
The entire the driver is out of the vehicle he is either covering his face with a sleeve or looking away from the camera.
The passenger was a bald man with a thin build standing between 5′9″ and 6′1″. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots and a black long-sleeve shirt around his face.
Anyone with information on these suspects whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with CPD at (706) 225-4314.
