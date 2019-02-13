Columbus police officer on administrative leave from position as school resource officer following Facebook allegations

By Olivia Gunn | February 12, 2019 at 7:33 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 7:48 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus Police Officer is on administrative leave from his position as a school resource officer, following allegations posted on social media.

A parent’s social media post complained about the online contact Officer James Bezner made with their daughter. According to the Muscogee County School District, Bezner was placed on administrative leave Dec. 22 pending an investigation with the police department.

See response from the school district:

Pending an investigation with the Columbus Police Department, Officer Bezner was placed on administrative leave from his position with the District on December 22, 2018. He is no longer actively assigned in our District.

