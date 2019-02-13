Dept. of Juvenile Justice and Goodwill hosting career fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and Goodwill are hosting an upcoming career fair in Columbus.
The fair takes place Monday, Feb. 25 at the Goodwill Midtown Career Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting for juvenile correctional officers at the Muscogee County Youth Development Center. Attendees interesting in applying for the position are asked to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.
A military incentive of up to 10 percent based on years of active duty service is being offered with the position.
For more information call 706-565-7815.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.