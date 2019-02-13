GUEST SEGMENT: BBB explains classifications of service animals, and what businesses need to know

(WTVM) - Most people are aware of the role of service animals. However, there are different classifications.
Jason Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau discusses the different types of service animals, the rights of their owners, and the rights of business owners.
Blankenship explains the following:
- Classifications of service animals
- Rights of owners and business owners
- What animals can be turned away from businesses
- What employees can ask of a pet owner while in restaurants
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.