New complex brings options for women’s healthcare and pets to North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new complex in North Columbus is offering healthcare options for women and pets.
Northridge Park is the second location in Columbus for Midtown OB/GYN and Pink Monarch Breast Center.
The offices say the complex will help bring more access to women’s healthcare in North Columbus. The same message is true for their new neighbors. Northridge Veterinary Center is a full-service, small animal veterinary hospital that fills out the park.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson attended the ribbon cutting at Northridge Park on Tuesday.
Northridge Park is located on Williams Road.
