Ribbon cutting held for opening of new Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new crisis support center in Columbus.
The Sexual Assault Support Center, located at 909 Talbotton Road Suite A, offers everything from transportation and emergency client assistance, to counseling and referrals. Within a few weeks of being open, the center has already aided 42 survivors, including four sex trafficking survivors within one week.
Several people in the community attended the grand opening in support of the Sexual Assault Support Center and they also got the chance to tour the facility.
“We hope that this will increase awareness,” said Executive Director Kyle Blair. “We hope that people will learn that we’re here and pass that information to someone that may need it. We look for the community to be supportive and to be engaged in this process as well.”
