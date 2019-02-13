Several GA schools in the Chattahoochee Valley recognized for AP achievements

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Several Georgia schools across the Chattahoochee Valley are being recognized for their achievement in AP programs.
There are six categories of recognition schools can find themselves in:
- AP Access and Support Schools (none in the Chattahoochee Valley)
- AP Challenge Schools (two in the Chattahoochee Valley)
- AP Humanities Schools (four in the Chattahoochee Valley)
- AP Merit Schools (two in the Chattahoochee Valley)
- AP STEM Schools (six in the Chattahoochee Valley)
- AP STEM Achievement Schools (four in the Chattahoochee Valley)
Schools can also find themselves in more than one category.
AP Challenge Schools have 900 or fewer students enrolled and have students testing in the four core areas of English, math, science and social studies.
Callaway High School in the Troup County School District and Marion County Middle/High School in the Marion County School District gained this recognition.
AP Humanities Schools have students testing in at least one English course, two history or social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
Columbus High School and Northside High School in the Muscogee County School District, as well as LaGrange High School and Troup County Comprehensive High School in the Troup County School District have been named AP Humanities Schools.
Twenty percent of students at AP Merit Schools take AP Exams and fifty percent of AP Exams receive a score of three or higher.
MCSD’s Columbus High School and Lee County School District’s Lee County High School received this distinction.
AP STEM Schools have students that are testing in at least two math courses and two science courses.
MCSD’s Columbus High School and Northside High School and TCSD’s Callaway High School, LaGrange High School and Troup County Comprehensive High School, as well as Americus-Sumter High School in the Sumter County School District were recognized in this category.
AP STEM Achievement Schools have students testing in at least two math courses and two science courses, like AP STEM Schools, but forty percent of those AP Exams receive a score of three or higher.
Columbus High School, Callaway High School, LaGrange High School and Troup County Comprehensive High School each received this recognition.
To view the full list of recognized schools in the state, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.