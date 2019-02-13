Valentine’s Day: Chilly Start, Then Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We will start off in the 30s on Valentine's Day with clouds increasing as we head through the afternoon and evening. I don't think it would be out of the question to get a shower during the latter part of the day, but most everyone will stay dry and we won't mention any rain coverage as of right now. Going into Friday, temperatures will continue a warming trend with the chance of some isolated showers. The weather for the weekend will feature a 20-40% coverage of showers on Saturday and Sunday, so some folks will stay dry while others will pick up a shower. Highs will be in the lower 70s both days. For next week, Monday and Tuesday look a little cooler with rain chances really ramping up as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. There is the potential for some heavy rain amounts as we head into next week, so we will keep an eye out for any flooding concerns.