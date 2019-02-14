Auburn Junior High School student arrested for bringing a gun to school

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A 15-year-old Auburn Junior High School student was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun to school.
According to the Auburn Police Division, law enforcement officials found an unexpended bullet on the school grounds. Police personnel then searched and located the gun.
Further investigation led to the student being identified and taken into police custody. The student is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Additional charges are possible.
