Chilly & sunny start to Valentine’s Day

Expect a 20-30% chance of showers Friday through with temperatures easily surging into the 70s over the weekend. Monday and Tuesday look a touch cooler in the 60s with plenty of clouds around before 70s quickly return by mid-week. Rain chances spike again as well on Tuesday with scattered showers and potentially some thunderstorms hanging around through NEXT weekend. We’ll keep you updated on the potential for any flooding concerns later next week as well with persistent rain in the forecast. So, unfortunately today looks like the best chance for soaking up some Vitamin D—clouds will be the norm in the days ahead!