Construction set to begin on new truck stop in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Land is cleared, and construction is set to begin on a new Love’s Travel Stop in Smiths Station.
The travel stop will be located at the intersection of Lee Road 248 and Highway 280/431. Thestop will be the first large national brand to come to Smiths Station.
The project will take approximately seven months to complete. Love’s will feature 50 truck parking spots along with a Chester’s Fried Chicken and God Father’s Pizza.
The mayor of Smiths Station said the new truck stop is just another growing factor of the town.
