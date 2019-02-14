EPA to regulate cancer causing chemicals in drinking water

(CNN) - The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to regulate cancer-causing chemicals found in drinking water.
The EPA plan will set a maximum level for Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).
PFAS are found in the water of millions of Americans and are linked to several health problems including low birth weight, thyroid problems, and cancer.
The man-made chemicals are used in household products like packaging, cleaning agents, and Teflon-coated pots and pans.
They are also present in fire-fighting foams, which have spread into groundwater and polluted drinking supplies.
EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler calls the action the most comprehensive cross-agency plan it has ever undertaken to address a chemical.
It is expected to take months to implement.
