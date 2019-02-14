Firefighters respond to vacant house fire on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | February 13, 2019 at 11:43 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 12:08 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Columbus Friday night.

The fire happened at a house in the 500 block of Parkchester Drive. The fire department responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

According to the Columbus fire chief, it appeared that a homeless person may have been inside the home and started a fire to keep warm.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

