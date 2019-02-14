Firefighters respond to vacant house fire on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Columbus Friday night.
The fire happened at a house in the 500 block of Parkchester Drive. The fire department responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.
According to the Columbus fire chief, it appeared that a homeless person may have been inside the home and started a fire to keep warm.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.