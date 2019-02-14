JPMorgan Chase is creating its own cryptocurrency

(CNN) - There's a new kid on the block-chain and it happens to be the country's biggest bank.
JPMorgan Chase is launching its own cryptocurrency.
Called JPM Coin, the digital money will work differently than most other cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin.
JPM Coin has a fixed value set at one US dollar as opposed to most cryptocurrencies, which are known for their extreme volatility.
Also, it will only be used by major institutional customers to transfer funds instantly.
At least, initially the bank says it expects to roll out JPM Coin to a broader range of customers later this year.
The new cryptocurrency is a swift change in direction for a bank whose CEO once called Bitcoin a "fraud" and said he'd fire any employees who traded it.
Jamie Dimon has since said he regrets those comments. JPMorgan Chase issued further clarification on the matter.
"We have always believed in the potential of blockchain technology and we are supportive of cryptocurrencies as long as they are properly controlled and regulated," said the bank "As a globally regulated bank, we believe we have a unique opportunity to develop the capability in a responsible way with the oversight of our regulators."
JPMorgan is the first American bank to launch its own cryptocurrency.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.