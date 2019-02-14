Lee County man known as “The Fish Man” arrested for trafficking marijuana in hidden room

SALEM, AL (WTVM) - A Lee County man with a unique nickname has been taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana.
A search warrant of the home of 63-year-old John Michael Davis, also known as “The Fish Man,” in the 1200 block of Lee Road 126 in Salem, AL was carried out.
Investigators found a “sophisticated marijuana grow operation” in a hidden room in Davis’ barn.
Police recovered 120 marijuana plants, 16 pounds of marijuana, grow lights, ventilation equipment and assorted liquid fertilizers.
Police say 20 different strains of marijuana was located in the home.
Davis has been charged with trafficking marijuana.
ALEA Narcotics, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, Tallassee Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in this case and say more arrests are pending.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.
