Man arrested in November gas station shooting that left Columbus teenager injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man who allegedly shot a Columbus teenager in November 2018 has been taken into custody.
20-year-old Tylor Britton has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 8 shooting at a Marathon gas station on Veterans Pkwy.
The victim, a 17-year-old male, was found suffering from three bullet wounds before being taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment for his injuries.
Britton has been charged with criminal damage to property, reckless conduct causing harm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a probation violation.
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.