Man found with 3D-printed AR-15, ‘hit list’ of lawmakers, gets 8 years in prison

February 14, 2019 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 7:17 AM

(CNN) - A Dallas man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for having a homemade assault rifle.

Grand Prairie police caught Eric Gerard McGinnis in July 2017 with a partially printed AR-15 and a list of lawmakers' addresses in his backpack.

The list was titled “9/11/2001 list of American Terrorists,” according to police. It featured the names of both Republican and Democrat members of Congress.

After a two-day trial, a jury found McGinnis guilty of possessing an unregistered short barrel rifle and unlawfully possessing ammunition while subject to an active protective order.

A protective court order from 2015 had prohibited McGinnis from possessing a firearm or ammunition for two years.

Police later discovered that in 2016 McGinnis tried to buy a component for a semi-automatic rifle at a gun shop. The shop denied the purchase after running a background check on him.

