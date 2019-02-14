Man with multiple girlfriends stole car in dating app scam, woman says

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV/CNN) - A woman just looking for love says a potential boyfriend stole not only her heart but also her car, and she found out she wasn’t the only person he’d scammed on a dating app.
Dominique Robinson is a hard-working mom who’s looking for love, so when she moved to Nashville, TN, she started using the dating app Plenty of Fish.
At first, she thought she’d found true love.
The mother says it all started out like a dream with romantic dates and kind words. She even introduced her new boyfriend to her family and friends, but then, things took a turn.
“Oh, he was wonderful - charming as a boyfriend, very charming, and that was the trick,” Robinson said. “I started seeing the red flags when I started getting inbox [messages] from other women saying, ‘I’m his girlfriend. I’m pregnant.’ He’s saying they’re lying.”
Robinson says the man she fell for was seeing other women, too, and he not only took their hearts but also their money. Each woman Robinson talked to said they met him on other dating sites, including at least four apps.
Unfortunately, the man fleeced Robinson, stealing her car and leaving her kids without a way to get around. Just like the other women, he had promised Robinson the world but took everything.
“It’s fearful. It’s very fearful. I’m kind of embarrassed because I have girls, and my children have to watch their backs,” Robinson said.
Police found Robinson’s car abandoned at a Chattanooga, TN, Walmart. She now has to pay to go and pick it up from an impound lot.
Robinson says she doesn’t know if or when her former boyfriend will come back or what he might do. For now, her family and neighbors are keeping watch.
As for looking for love again, the mother says she’s taking a break and focusing on herself for a while.
Robert Young, a police officer turned private investigator, says people using dating sites to scam others is a danger that’s showing no signs of slowing down, especially around Valentine’s Day.
“It happens a lot,” Young said. "If you’re hiding behind a computer or cell phone, you’re going to be able to make up whatever you can make up. Pretty much anything you can type up could be the truth or not the truth.”
Young suggests getting a background check on any potential partner. It may cost money up front but could save you from heartache and theft on the back end.
