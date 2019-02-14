Rain Chances Going Up!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Valentine's Day ended up pretty nice for most of the area with dry weather - as expected - and an increase in clouds. Friday looks like another cloudy day with just enough moisture around to mention isolated showers in the latter part of the day. For the weekend, highs will move back into the lower 70s with the overall rain coverage around 30%. Many spots may stay dry, but you should keep the umbrella around just in case. Going into early next week, the rain coverage will increase even more with highs dropping back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. It looks like the Tuesday through Friday time-frame will be the wettest with the potential for several inches of rain across the Valley. Highs will find their way back into the 70s during this time. Stay tuned for any further changes!