Report: Khashoggi’s fiancee could also have been a victim

In this image from TV, Hatice Cengiz, who is Turkish, reacts during an interview on Turkish television channel HaberTurk, Friday Oct. 26, 2018, about the day her fiancee Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabia Consulate on Oct. 2, and was killed inside. Hatice Cengiz said "I found myself in a darkness I cannot express", and talked about when Khashoggi had gone to the consulate for paperwork related to his planned marriage to Cengiz. (HaberTurk TV via AP) (HaberTurk)