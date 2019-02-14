Road maintenance remains a priority for the City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council announced the progress on keeping roads safe for drivers.
In 2018, Public Works repaired nearly 2,500 potholes. In the month of December, 205 potholes were repaired and 780 were repaired in January.
Kyle McGee, assistant Public Works director, said pothole repair remains a work in progress with constant review to determine ways to improve the process. The council plans to hire a technician to focus specifically on pothole identification and repair, and there is also a truck that searches for potholes.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.